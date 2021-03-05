Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) were down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 4,523,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,548,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.42.
About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
