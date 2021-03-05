Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) were down 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 4,523,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,548,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNGX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 124,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

