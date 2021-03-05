Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 6,393,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,128,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

