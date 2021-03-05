Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading 7.6% Higher

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s share price traded up 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.90. 6,393,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 5,128,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on XPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.