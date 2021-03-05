Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SOLY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,084. Soliton has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Soliton alerts:

SOLY has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Soliton from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.