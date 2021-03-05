Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,210 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 77,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,057,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $222,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 130,567 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 124,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

