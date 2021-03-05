Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.09

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.09 and traded as low as $23.83. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 40,905 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKHHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.