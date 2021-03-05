Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.94. 1,611,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 3,177,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

