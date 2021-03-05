Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.24

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $62.22, with a volume of 542736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

