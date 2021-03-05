South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 1,922,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,074,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

