South Jersey Industries (SJI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/4/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

3/1/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

2/10/2021 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

1/20/2021 – South Jersey Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SJI traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,679. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,831,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,172,000 after acquiring an additional 812,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after buying an additional 807,229 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,980,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 903,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,184,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 189,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

