South State CORP. Acquires 354 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,773,945.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $330.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $343.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.73.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.