South State CORP. Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

South State CORP. lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX by 16,174.1% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 691,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,737,000 after acquiring an additional 687,074 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX opened at $88.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.47. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

