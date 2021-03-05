South State CORP. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.
Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.
RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
