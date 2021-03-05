South State CORP. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.