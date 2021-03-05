South State CORP. Sells 8,849 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nucor by 46.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 32,359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $63.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

