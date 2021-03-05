South State CORP. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL opened at $68.17 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

