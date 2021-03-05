South State CORP. Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.