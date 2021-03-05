Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.48 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 475,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 422,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.17.

SWX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,280,000 after acquiring an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after purchasing an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

