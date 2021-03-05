Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.64.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

