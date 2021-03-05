Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,554 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. SEA accounts for 3.1% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $20,502,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,424,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SE. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

SE stock traded down $9.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. The company had a trading volume of 39,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,559. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

