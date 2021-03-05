Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $1.57 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 528,058 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $127.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

