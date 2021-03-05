Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $2.40 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,385,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,503,451 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.97. 104,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,419,100. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

