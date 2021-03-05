Sovarnum Capital L.P. Makes New $2 Million Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after acquiring an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 165,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,233,913. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.