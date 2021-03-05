Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 18,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 63,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $233.88. 102,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,503,463. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.93. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

