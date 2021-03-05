SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Sells $119,035.00 in Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Ricchiuto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of SP Plus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.47. 179,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,831. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $820.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

