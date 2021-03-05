SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $76,216.09 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $76,216.09 and $6.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,556,895 coins and its circulating supply is 9,471,437 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

