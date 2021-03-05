SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64,426.03

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $64,426.03 and $154.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006979 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,560,071 coins and its circulating supply is 9,474,490 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

