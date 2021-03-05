SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up about 1.3% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,122,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,407,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 286,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 155,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,240. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

