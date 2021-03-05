SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,573,832. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.