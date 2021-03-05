SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 15.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $47,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 86.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 42.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.93. 190,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,573,832. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.