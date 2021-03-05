SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.00% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QEMM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 398.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Shares of QEMM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,265. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45.

