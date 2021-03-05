SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Cut by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,657 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 617,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,358. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.28.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

