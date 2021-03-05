SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,575 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,450,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 892,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,682,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.