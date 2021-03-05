Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Up 54.3% in February

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,838,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPMTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 902,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

