Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058460 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00289455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00012990 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

