Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 6,840.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,953 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Spectrum Brands worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

NYSE:SPB opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

