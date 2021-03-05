Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$45.00 at Cormark

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Spin Master from C$36.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Spin Master from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.40.

Shares of TOY traded up C$0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.11. The company had a trading volume of 92,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,243. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$9.73 and a 52-week high of C$39.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.14.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

