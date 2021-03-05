Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Up 60.2% in February

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the January 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE SR traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.72. 10,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,678. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spire by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Spire by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,688,000 after acquiring an additional 347,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $474,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

