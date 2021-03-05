Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,489,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 138,229 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.20% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $214,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 107,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 372,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.95.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.40 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

