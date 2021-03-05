Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Holdings Decreased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.41% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $17,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 86,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -517.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Mizuho cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.