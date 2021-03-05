SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading 7.4% Higher

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $74.40. 915,823 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 341,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.27.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

