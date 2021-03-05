Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 38,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.