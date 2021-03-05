Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1044 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.74. 38,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.85.
About Sprott Focus Trust
