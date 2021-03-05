Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,374,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.80% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $208,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

