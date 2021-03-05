Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

