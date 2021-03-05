SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 6.8%

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $103.76 and last traded at $103.29. Approximately 398,432 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 230,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.51.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,391,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after acquiring an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

