SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of SPX FLOW worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.43.

FLOW stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $65.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

