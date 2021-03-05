SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.84. Approximately 269,673 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 242,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 338,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,681 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

