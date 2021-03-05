Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the quarter. Square accounts for approximately 4.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Square worth $227,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,183,030 shares of company stock worth $266,669,240. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock traded down $18.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.79. 616,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,556,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.27. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 346.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

