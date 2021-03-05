SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Short Interest Update

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 28th total of 194,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of SQZ traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,102. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SQZ Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,586,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

