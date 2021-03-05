StableUSD Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00057067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00756548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00025798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00031430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00042968 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.