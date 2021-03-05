Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $97.45

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.45 ($1.27), but opened at GBX 94 ($1.23). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 96.85 ($1.27), with a volume of 759,433 shares.

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 81.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £534.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09.

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £2,250 ($2,939.64). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $714,000 over the last three months.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

