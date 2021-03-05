Stakenet Achieves Market Cap of $32.89 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $32.89 million and approximately $75,117.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.40 or 0.00425890 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000715 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005799 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,976.35 or 0.04019621 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00038320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stakenet

XSN is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,689,118 coins and its circulating supply is 113,688,697 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

